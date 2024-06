Parton speaks during her appearance at CMA Fest. Photo: Terry Wyatt/WireImage via Getty Images

Dolly Parton is bringing her life story to Broadway. The icon announced the long-awaited musical, "Hello, I'm Dolly," will debut in 2026.

Zoom in: Parton said the musical, which has been in the works for years, would include a song called "I Wouldn't Be Here If You Hadn't Been There."

A promotional website credits Parton for music and lyrics. She will also co-write the musical's book, which is what theater kids call the script.

What she's saying: "I've written a whole lot of original songs for it as well as all the hit songs that you know," Parton said Thursday while announcing the musical at CMA Fest.

"You'll get to know all of my life up till now. ... It really does have a lot of story, a lot of family."

Flashback: Parton previously wrote music and lyrics for the "9 to 5" musical based on her hit 1980 movie.

The intrigue: The ever-productive country queen used her CMA Fest appearance to promote a slew of new ventures. She also announced the launch of a new line of Dolly Parton wine.