The city is hiring a former federal prosecutor to investigate allegations against the Metro Nashville Police Department. Why it matters: Former Lt. Garet Davidson filed a 61-page complaint with the department outlining wide-ranging accusations of misconduct and mismanagement.

Davidson also said department leaders worked to advance a 2023 state law that eliminated Nashville's voter-approved Community Oversight Board.

A redacted version of the complaint released by police also questioned the integrity of the department's internal investigations into officer misconduct.

Zoom in: The complaint also alleged a "detrimental reduction in training hours" for new recruits and said the department had "failed to implement an actual zero tolerance policy" against sexual harassment and discrimination.

State of play: Ed Stanton, who worked as U.S. attorney in Memphis during the Obama administration, will conduct the independent investigation into the complaint.

Gov. Bill Lee previously tapped Stanton for an investigation into Tennessee's lethal injection protocol.

What they're saying: Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell announced Stanton's role last week, saying he and other city leaders "have a strong interest in ensuring the integrity of the investigation" into Davidson's claims.

"I have insisted that our process be above reproach."

Police Chief John Drake said the department was also reviewing the complaint and would consider if "administrative processes for internal investigation and discipline need any refinement."

Drake pushed back on Davidson's allegations about training reduction in a statement, saying training hours for new Nashville officers and officers transferring from other departments exceeded the state requirements.

