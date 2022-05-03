Tennessee launches lethal execution investigation

Prison officials failed to conduct required testing on the chemicals that were to be used in a planned lethal injection last month, according to Gov. Bill Lee's office.

Lee put executions on hold for the rest of the year so a former federal prosecutor could be brought in to root out "operational failures" at the Tennessee Department of Correction.

Why it matters: Tennessee's lethal injection protocol has been scrutinized for years, but the state has remained steadfast in its defense of capital punishment.

Lee's call for an independent investigation, led by former U.S. Attorney Ed Stanton, brings the existing protocol into question and could further animate an ongoing legal challenge.

Driving the news: The step-by-step process for lethal injections requires officials to test the chemicals used for potency, sterility and endotoxins.

Endotoxins are pieces of bacteria that can have significant medical effects. Lee's office said an endotoxin test was not conducted before Oscar Franklin Smith's planned lethal injection last month.

The investigation will consider the testing lapse, the process' guiding manual and TDOC staffing.

For the record: Lee said he learned about the testing issue the day of the execution.

"I review each death penalty case and believe it is an appropriate punishment for heinous crimes," he said in a statement.

"However, the death penalty is an extremely serious matter, and I expect the [TDOC] to leave no question that procedures are correctly followed."

State of play: Tennessee currently uses a three-drug combination for lethal injections.

A sedative is administered first, followed by a paralytic and then a drug that stops the heart. Much of the legal debate has centered on if the sedative blocks pain.

Because most drug manufacturers don't provide their products for executions, the chemicals typically used are versions mixed together in a compounding pharmacy.

Between the lines: "For compounded pharmaceuticals, we needed a greater opportunity to test these preparations and ensure that they're fit for use," James Ruble, an associate professor at the University of Utah College of Pharmacy, tells Axios.

Skipping the endotoxin test "would not allow us to determine if they are fit for their intended use, and as such could lead to a cruel or unusual punishment," says Ruble, who has testified in trials regarding Tennessee's lethal injection protocol.

"It could raise constitutional issues."

What they're saying: "Gov. Lee’s decision to pause executions pending an independent review of Tennessee’s lethal injection protocol shows great leadership," federal public defender Kelley Henry said in a statement.