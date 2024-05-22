Vanderbilt poll shows growing abortion support in Tennessee

A narrow majority of Tennessee votersare in favor of abortion access, putting them at odds with the state's strict abortion ban, according to a new poll from Vanderbilt University.
Why it matters: The new poll results, released Wednesday, are the latest indicator that Tennesseans' views on abortion have shifted in recent years.
State of play: About 52% of Tennessee voters identified themselves as definitely or somewhat "pro-choice" in the latest Vanderbilt poll, compared to 45% in 2014.
John Geer, co-director of the Vanderbilt poll, said in a statement that the shift was likely driven by the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade and opened the door to state abortion bans.
Zoom in: The results differed based on the respondents' political affiliations.
Among voters who identify themselves as "MAGA Republicans," 78% said they were somewhat or definitely "pro-life," as did 69% of "non-MAGA Republicans."
93% of Democrats were somewhat or definitely "pro-choice" compared to 54% of independents.
Between the lines: A Vanderbilt poll in December found broad bipartisan support for exceptions to allow abortions in cases of rape or incest, but Republican lawmakers have resisted such measures.