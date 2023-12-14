52 mins ago - News

Vanderbilt Poll: Tennessee General Assembly is at odds with voters

Illustration of the Tennessee State Capitol building with lines radiating from it.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

The Tennessee Legislature is out of step with the voters it represents on key issues, including gun control and abortion, according to the newest Vanderbilt Poll.

State of play: The new poll of Tennessee voters, released Thursday, shows broad bipartisan support for gun control measures, including efforts to restrict gun possession for high-risk individuals.

  • 76% of respondents supported a law requiring gun owners to ensure that firearms stored in vehicles are secure.
  • 80% said they supported background check requirements for firearm sales at gun shows.
  • More than three-quarters favored restricting gun possession for "high-risk individuals."

Yes, but: Gun control measures, including Gov. Bill Lee's proposal to temporarily keep guns away from people deemed a threat to themselves or others, floundered during a special session on public safety in August.

  • The Republican supermajority blocked most debate on gun control measures.

By the numbers: The Vanderbilt Poll found 77% of Tennessee voters support allowing abortions in cases of incest or rape.

  • That includes nearly 65% of Republicans and nearly 80% of independents.
  • But an effort to add incest or rape exceptions to Tennessee's strict abortion ban stalled earlier this year.

Between the lines: The poll found a historic low in support for the General Assembly, with 42% saying they supported Tennessee lawmakers.

Meanwhile: Former President Trump remains the heavy favorite for president among Tennessee Republicans, with 56% support.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came in second with 20%.
  • The poll did find Trump's support would drop significantly if he's convicted of a felony ahead of the presidential election.

Of note: The fall 2023 Vanderbilt Poll was conducted Nov. 14-Dec. 2 and included 1,005 registered voters in Tennessee.

