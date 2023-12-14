Vanderbilt Poll: Tennessee General Assembly is at odds with voters

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Tennessee Legislature is out of step with the voters it represents on key issues, including gun control and abortion, according to the newest Vanderbilt Poll.

State of play: The new poll of Tennessee voters, released Thursday, shows broad bipartisan support for gun control measures, including efforts to restrict gun possession for high-risk individuals.

76% of respondents supported a law requiring gun owners to ensure that firearms stored in vehicles are secure.

80% said they supported background check requirements for firearm sales at gun shows.

More than three-quarters favored restricting gun possession for "high-risk individuals."

Yes, but: Gun control measures, including Gov. Bill Lee's proposal to temporarily keep guns away from people deemed a threat to themselves or others, floundered during a special session on public safety in August.

The Republican supermajority blocked most debate on gun control measures.

By the numbers: The Vanderbilt Poll found 77% of Tennessee voters support allowing abortions in cases of incest or rape.

That includes nearly 65% of Republicans and nearly 80% of independents.

But an effort to add incest or rape exceptions to Tennessee's strict abortion ban stalled earlier this year.

Between the lines: The poll found a historic low in support for the General Assembly, with 42% saying they supported Tennessee lawmakers.

Meanwhile: Former President Trump remains the heavy favorite for president among Tennessee Republicans, with 56% support.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came in second with 20%.

The poll did find Trump's support would drop significantly if he's convicted of a felony ahead of the presidential election.

Of note: The fall 2023 Vanderbilt Poll was conducted Nov. 14-Dec. 2 and included 1,005 registered voters in Tennessee.