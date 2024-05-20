The Belcourt to host a 25-film series celebrating 1999

Keanu Reeves and Hugo Weaving in a scene from "The Matrix." Photo: Ronald Siemoneit/Sygma via Getty Images

The Belcourt is about to party like it's 1999. What's happening: The theater recently announced a new 25-film series celebrating that prolific year in cinema. The series kicks off on May 31 and runs through June.

Zoom in: The volume of modern classics that arrived on the eve of the millennium is mind-boggling.

"The Matrix," "Fight Club," "The Sixth Sense," "Office Space," "10 Things I Hate About You" and "The Blair Witch Project" are just a few of the offerings that will play at The Belcourt.

What they're saying: Belcourt programming director Toby Leonard said the theater started planning for a 1999 retrospective after the 1973 series last year.

Staff members selected the roster from hundreds of worthy possibilities.

"Really, there could have been two more 25-film series culled from the year," Leonard said in a statement.

💭 Nate's thought bubble: I saw "The Sixth Sense" in the weekend it came out. There was no social media to ruin the surprise before I watched M. Night Shyamalan's masterpiece at the theater next to the Kmart in my hometown.

I don't know if a movie with a twist ending could resonate in the internet age like it did back then.

It was probably one of the most fun movie experiences I've ever had. If you have a pal who hasn't seen "The Sixth Sense," take them to the Belcourt so you can see their reaction.

If you go: Tickets to individual showings will be available at normal prices.