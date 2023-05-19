42 mins ago - Things to Do

The Belcourt celebrates 1973 with new film series

Adam Tamburin

Image: courtesy of The Belcourt

The Belcourt is kicking off a retrospective on 1973 that features 18 films celebrating their golden anniversary.

Why it matters: The series is emblematic of a tumultuous period in history as captured by a generation of influential filmmakers who pushed the boundaries of filmmaking.

State of play: Selections range from masterpieces and cult classics to family-friendly options.

  • They include "Serpico," "The Sting," "Paper Moon" and "The Way We Were."
  • Film buffs might want to pay special attention to the 35mm prints in the collection, which include "Mean Streets" and "Cleopatra Jones."

Details: The series runs through June 8. The full schedule is available online.

  • Five-pack tickets are available for $40, or $30 for Belcourt members. A full series pass is $126, or $90 for members.
