42 mins ago - Things to Do
The Belcourt celebrates 1973 with new film series
The Belcourt is kicking off a retrospective on 1973 that features 18 films celebrating their golden anniversary.
Why it matters: The series is emblematic of a tumultuous period in history as captured by a generation of influential filmmakers who pushed the boundaries of filmmaking.
State of play: Selections range from masterpieces and cult classics to family-friendly options.
- They include "Serpico," "The Sting," "Paper Moon" and "The Way We Were."
- Film buffs might want to pay special attention to the 35mm prints in the collection, which include "Mean Streets" and "Cleopatra Jones."
Details: The series runs through June 8. The full schedule is available online.
- Five-pack tickets are available for $40, or $30 for Belcourt members. A full series pass is $126, or $90 for members.
