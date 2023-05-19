The Belcourt celebrates 1973 with new film series

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Belcourt is kicking off a retrospective on 1973 that features 18 films celebrating their golden anniversary.

Why it matters: The series is emblematic of a tumultuous period in history as captured by a generation of influential filmmakers who pushed the boundaries of filmmaking.

State of play: Selections range from masterpieces and cult classics to family-friendly options.

They include "Serpico," "The Sting," "Paper Moon" and "The Way We Were."

Film buffs might want to pay special attention to the 35mm prints in the collection, which include "Mean Streets" and "Cleopatra Jones."

Details: The series runs through June 8. The full schedule is available online.