Nashville population facing homelessness has dipped slightly

Illustration of a homeless person holding a sign with a downward trending arrow.

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

The number of people experiencing homelessness in Nashville ticked down slightly compared to last year, according to a count from January.

Why it matters: The annual count, which the federal government requires, helps guide the city's response to homelessness and measure the impacts of various initiatives.

By the numbers: On Jan. 25-26, a team of volunteers logged 2,094 individuals experiencing homelessness. That's a 1.6% decrease from January 2023.

  • Key findings from the count include:
    • 67% were men
    • 42% were Black or African American
    • 78% reported having a disability
    • 59% were experiencing chronic homelessness
    • 48% reported having mental health needs

What they're saying: City leaders called the dip "encouraging" but acknowledged that more work is needed.

Between the lines: The tally represents a point-in-time snapshot and does not necessarily reflect the full extent of homelessness year-round.

What's next: The city is poised to open its first public, permanent supportive housing facility, which will be named after Room In The Inn founder Charles Strobel.

