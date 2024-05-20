Nashville population facing homelessness has dipped slightly

Share on email (opens in new window)

The number of people experiencing homelessness in Nashville ticked down slightly compared to last year, according to a count from January. Why it matters: The annual count, which the federal government requires, helps guide the city's response to homelessness and measure the impacts of various initiatives.

By the numbers: On Jan. 25-26, a team of volunteers logged 2,094 individuals experiencing homelessness. That's a 1.6% decrease from January 2023.

Key findings from the count include:

67% were men



42% were Black or African American



78% reported having a disability



59% were experiencing chronic homelessness



48% reported having mental health needs

What they're saying: City leaders called the dip "encouraging" but acknowledged that more work is needed.

Between the lines: The tally represents a point-in-time snapshot and does not necessarily reflect the full extent of homelessness year-round.

What's next: The city is poised to open its first public, permanent supportive housing facility, which will be named after Room In The Inn founder Charles Strobel.