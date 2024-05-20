Nashville population facing homelessness has dipped slightly
The number of people experiencing homelessness in Nashville ticked down slightly compared to last year, according to a count from January.
Why it matters: The annual count, which the federal government requires, helps guide the city's response to homelessness and measure the impacts of various initiatives.
By the numbers: On Jan. 25-26, a team of volunteers logged 2,094 individuals experiencing homelessness. That's a 1.6% decrease from January 2023.
- Key findings from the count include:
- 67% were men
- 42% were Black or African American
- 78% reported having a disability
- 59% were experiencing chronic homelessness
- 48% reported having mental health needs
What they're saying: City leaders called the dip "encouraging" but acknowledged that more work is needed.
Between the lines: The tally represents a point-in-time snapshot and does not necessarily reflect the full extent of homelessness year-round.
What's next: The city is poised to open its first public, permanent supportive housing facility, which will be named after Room In The Inn founder Charles Strobel.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more