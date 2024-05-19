Share on email (opens in new window)

Asher Sullivan, the 10-year-old who was gravely injured earlier this month when floodwaters swept him into a storm drain, died on Saturday. Asher's father, Rutherford County Schools director Jimmy Sullivan, confirmed his son's death in a social media post. "We are broken-hearted, mad, and every other emotion at the same time," Sullivan wrote.

Well-wishers across the country rallied around Asher and the Sullivan family after he was injured on May 8.

Vanderbilt's baseball team stopped by the hospital to meet the family before traveling to Kentucky last week, the Tennessean reported.

Context: Asher was pulled into a storm drain following a wave of severe storms that Wednesday evening. At least two other people died in Tennessee during the storms, officials reported.

Asher was outside with friends while adults were helping to clear debris. He eventually emerged in a drainage ditch.

Although CPR restored Asher's pulse, he suffered severe brain and lung damage.

Jimmy Sullivan posted regular updates while his son was at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

After Asher's vitals crashed on Friday, Sullivan said doctors conducted a series of in-depth tests.

"No parent should have to watch this, but we knew for our hearts, we had to," Sullivan said.

"The results showed us what we already knew, that our sweet Asher was already gone."

Sullivan said Asher would continue to help others as an organ donor. He will briefly remain on life support as part of that process.

"It's 100% an 'Asher' type thing to do in continuing to be selfless. He will have an honor walk at the hospital in the next few days and be celebrated as he is, a hero!"

"Asher lived more of a life in ten years than most do during a full lifetime," Sullivan said, praising his son's warmth, kindness and irrepressible energy.

"Our nicknames for each other were 'squirrel' and 'papa squirrel' because we always had to go, go, go and could not focus on one thing."

Sullivan said Asher had been to all 50 states. He wanted to be just like his brother, and "his mom was his hero."

The Sullivan family is planning a private memorial ceremony.

Editor's note: This story was updated with a photo.