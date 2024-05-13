Music Monday celebrates Americana music

Speaking of the Americana Music Association, our new Music Monday playlist highlights the artists nominated for this year's Americana awards.

The Americana Music Association has always thrived at identifying talented young artists (see the story about Sturgill above).

This year's nominees include Noah Kahan, the folk star who sells out arenas, as well as Nashville favorites Allison Russell and Sierra Ferrell.

Of note: A talented group of newcomers were nominated for Emerging Artist of the Year, including Kaitlin Butts, Jobi Riccio and The Red Clay Strays.

📭 We're on the lookout for interesting ideas for our future Music Monday playlists. If you have a theme that would make a good playlist, please reply to this email with your ideas.

Editor's note: Adam and Nate have rejected the idea of a playlist centered around songs they would karaoke together.

