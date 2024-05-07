The Americana Music Association unveiled the nominees for its annual award ceremony Tuesday, with Tyler Childers, Sierra Ferrell and Brandy Clark among the artists pulling in multiple nods.
Why it matters: The Americana banner offers a home to left-of-center country artists who don't fit into the Music Row country machine.
The intrigue: This year's batch of nominations also drive home the expanding big tent of Americana, with indie rock darlings such as Hurray for the Riff Raff and Waxahatchee scoring nods. Folk stars like Noah Kahan also garnered recognition from the association.
State of play: The artist of the year category includes Childers alongside Charley Crockett, Sierra Ferrell, Kahan and Allison Russell.
Zoom in: Childers is also up for album of the year for "Rustin in the Rain" and song of the year for "In Your Love," which got national attention due to its video featuring a gay love story in rural America.
Ferrell also logged nominations for album and song of the year.
Clark's self-titled album got nominated, as did her song "Dear Insecurity."
What's next: Winners will be announced during the Americana Music Honors & Awards on Sept. 18.
Artist of the Year
Tyler Childers
Charley Crockett
Sierra Ferrell
Noah Kahan
Allison Russell
Album of the Year
"Rustin in the Rain," Tyler Childers
"Brandy Clark," Brandy Clark
"Trail of Flowers," Sierra Ferrell
"The Past is Still Alive," Hurray for the Riff Raffle
"Weathervanes," Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Song of the Year
"In Your Love," Tyler Childers
"Dear Insecurity," Brandy Clark
"American Dreaming," Sierra Ferrell
"Jealous Moon," Sarah Jarosz
"Right Back To It," Waxahatchee (featuring MJ Lenderman)