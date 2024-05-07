Share on email (opens in new window)

Hurray for the Riff Raff performs last month at a concert in New Orleans. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

The Americana Music Association unveiled the nominees for its annual award ceremony Tuesday, with Tyler Childers, Sierra Ferrell and Brandy Clark among the artists pulling in multiple nods. Why it matters: The Americana banner offers a home to left-of-center country artists who don't fit into the Music Row country machine.

The intrigue: This year's batch of nominations also drive home the expanding big tent of Americana, with indie rock darlings such as Hurray for the Riff Raff and Waxahatchee scoring nods. Folk stars like Noah Kahan also garnered recognition from the association.

State of play: The artist of the year category includes Childers alongside Charley Crockett, Sierra Ferrell, Kahan and Allison Russell.

Zoom in: Childers is also up for album of the year for "Rustin in the Rain" and song of the year for "In Your Love," which got national attention due to its video featuring a gay love story in rural America.

Ferrell also logged nominations for album and song of the year.

Clark's self-titled album got nominated, as did her song "Dear Insecurity."

What's next: Winners will be announced during the Americana Music Honors & Awards on Sept. 18.

Artist of the Year

Tyler Childers

Charley Crockett

Sierra Ferrell

Noah Kahan

Allison Russell

Album of the Year

"Rustin in the Rain," Tyler Childers

"Brandy Clark," Brandy Clark

"Trail of Flowers," Sierra Ferrell

"The Past is Still Alive," Hurray for the Riff Raffle

"Weathervanes," Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Song of the Year

"In Your Love," Tyler Childers

"Dear Insecurity," Brandy Clark

"American Dreaming," Sierra Ferrell

"Jealous Moon," Sarah Jarosz

"Right Back To It," Waxahatchee (featuring MJ Lenderman)

Instrumentalist of the Year

Grace Bowers

Maddie Denton

Jamie Dick

Megan McCormick

Joshua Rilko

Duo/Group of the Year

Black Pumas

Larkin Poe

The Milk Carton Kids

Turnpike Troubadours

The War and Treaty

Emerging Act of the Year

Kaitlin Butts

Wyatt Flores

Charles Wesley Godwin

The Red Clay Strays

Jobi Riccio