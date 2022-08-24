24 mins ago - News
Americana Music Association honors Indigo Girls
The folk-rock duo Indigo Girls will be honored by the Americana Music Association next month with the annual Spirit of Americana award, presented in partnership with the First Amendment Center.
Driving the news: In a press release announcing the honor, the Americana Music Association touted Emily Saliers and Amy Ray's ability to keep "social issues in the spotlight, chiefly LGBTQ rights, the death penalty, and the environment."
- In addition to the Indigo Girls, gospel group the Fairfield Four, singer-songwriter Chris Isaak, Stax Records executive Al Bell and singer-songwriter Don Williams will also be honored by the association at its annual awards show at the Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 14.
