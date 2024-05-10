Country queen Lainey Wilson announces new album

After leveling up to country music's upper echelon, Lainey Wilson is wasting little time in releasing new music. Her new album "Whirlwind" will be released Aug. 23. Why it matters: Wilson is the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year and her new album will be among the most anticipated country releases in 2024.

Driving the news: "This new chapter of music is the most cathartic and personal piece of art I've ever made," Wilson said in a press release.

The record was produced by country heavy-hitter Jay Joyce.

Zoom out: Wilson's next era will include a honky-tonk in downtown Nashville. A Wilson themed bar is set to replace FGL House on Third Avenue South.

