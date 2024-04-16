☕ 1 neighborhood cafe to go

Cafe Sperry's, the Bellevue coffee shop we previewed last month, opened this week.

They've got coffee drinks and lunch options. A second location of the Sperry's Mercantile that sells meat and prepared food is next door.

Our pick: The affogato is ice cream topped with espresso, so it's obviously a favorite.

If you go: The cafe is located at 7745 Highway 70 South and is open daily from 6am-6pm.