Apr 16, 2024 - Food and Drink

☕ 1 neighborhood cafe to go

headshot
headshot
A latte at Cafe Sperry's. Photo: Adam Tamburin/Axios

A latte at Cafe Sperry's. Photo: Adam Tamburin/Axios

Cafe Sperry's, the Bellevue coffee shop we previewed last month, opened this week.

  • They've got coffee drinks and lunch options. A second location of the Sperry's Mercantile that sells meat and prepared food is next door.

Our pick: The affogato is ice cream topped with espresso, so it's obviously a favorite.

If you go: The cafe is located at 7745 Highway 70 South and is open daily from 6am-6pm.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Nashville in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more