☕ 1 neighborhood cafe to go
Cafe Sperry's, the Bellevue coffee shop we previewed last month, opened this week.
- They've got coffee drinks and lunch options. A second location of the Sperry's Mercantile that sells meat and prepared food is next door.
Our pick: The affogato is ice cream topped with espresso, so it's obviously a favorite.
If you go: The cafe is located at 7745 Highway 70 South and is open daily from 6am-6pm.
