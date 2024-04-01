Brittney Spencer, Tanner Adell and other Black up-and-comers on "Cowboy Carter"

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Brittney Spencer is one of several young Nashville artists who appear on "Cowboy Carter." Photo: Keith Griner/Getty Images

On her new album "Cowboy Carter," Beyoncé shines a light on some of country music's up-and-coming Black artists, including Brittney Spencer and Tanner Adell. Zoom in: Her cover of The Beatles' classic "Blackbird" features Beyoncé singing alongside Spencer, Adell, Tiera Kennedy and Reyna Roberts.

Paul McCartney said he wrote the song about the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s.

The big picture: Beyoncé's new music has revived the conversation about diversity in country music.

What they're saying: "The last two years in Nashville I have kept my head down, counted all my blessings big and small, and tried to perfect this craft of my artistry," Adell said on Instagram.

"Thank you Queen Bey for busting these gates wide open with this album. For letting your light spill over onto MY head."

"I am humbled by the thought."

Willie Jones, who was on "The X Factor" in 2012 and has recorded Nashville-friendly songs like "Bachelorettes on Broadway," appears on "Just For Fun."

That's not to mention stars Miley Cyrus and Post Malone, who also stop by for duets.

Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson are featured in spoken interludes.

Listen: This week we're putting all 27 tracks from "Cowboy Carter" on our Axios Nashville playlist.

Follow the playlist on Spotify