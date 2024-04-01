Brittney Spencer, Tanner Adell and other Black up-and-comers on "Cowboy Carter"
On her new album "Cowboy Carter," Beyoncé shines a light on some of country music's up-and-coming Black artists, including Brittney Spencer and Tanner Adell.
Zoom in: Her cover of The Beatles' classic "Blackbird" features Beyoncé singing alongside Spencer, Adell, Tiera Kennedy and Reyna Roberts.
- Paul McCartney said he wrote the song about the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s.
The big picture: Beyoncé's new music has revived the conversation about diversity in country music.
What they're saying: "The last two years in Nashville I have kept my head down, counted all my blessings big and small, and tried to perfect this craft of my artistry," Adell said on Instagram.
- "Thank you Queen Bey for busting these gates wide open with this album. For letting your light spill over onto MY head."
- "I am humbled by the thought."
Willie Jones, who was on "The X Factor" in 2012 and has recorded Nashville-friendly songs like "Bachelorettes on Broadway," appears on "Just For Fun."
That's not to mention stars Miley Cyrus and Post Malone, who also stop by for duets.
- Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson are featured in spoken interludes.
Listen: This week we're putting all 27 tracks from "Cowboy Carter" on our Axios Nashville playlist.
