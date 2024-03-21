Group seeks volunteers for human chain honoring The Covenant School

Demonstrators participating in a human chain last year after The Covenant School shooting. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

A coalition that came together in the aftermath of the deadly mass shooting at The Covenant School is planning a massive demonstration to mark the one-year anniversary of the tragedy. What's happening: Voices for a Safer Tennessee, a nonpartisan group that started after the shooting to advocate for reforms, is organizing a human chain from Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt to the Tennessee Capitol.

The demonstration will take place from 5-5:30pm on March 27. You can register to participate online.

State of play: The group's goal is to enlist 13,000 people to form a four-mile chain that weaves through Centennial Park and down Charlotte Avenue.

Flashback: The group organized a similar demonstration last April that drew 10,000 people across three miles.

What they're saying: "This peaceful event is an opportunity to link arms, unite hearts and remember those who have lost their lives due to preventable firearm tragedies," Nicole Floyd Smith, a co-founder of Voices for a Safer Tennessee, said in a statement.