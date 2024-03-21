There's a special moment that happens at every great sports bar: You're sipping your beer and watching the game in front of you when a group of fans at the other end of the bar suddenly erupts in cheers. You quickly scan the multitude of television screens to figure out what you missed. State of play: Nothing brings out the energy in a sports bar like March Madness. But we've gotten the impression there are far too few of these bars in Nashville despite the fact we've grown into a world-class sports city. So we asked our loyal Axios Nashville readers to weigh in with their recommendations so we can pass along the inside scoop.

The intrigue: Double Dogs, the regional sports bar chain with locations on Charlotte Avenue and in Hillsboro Village, got the most love. Peter L. singled out the Double Dogs in Hillsboro, calling the 2019 Final Four game between Auburn and Virginia "one of the best sports bar experiences I've ever had."

"Plenty of TVs including a massive TV at the front (multiple TVs used to project a bigger picture). In terms of food, they have in my opinion the best chicken tenders and wings in town."

Nations food enthusiast Ben P. gave props to his neighborhood location. A fun tip for parents: He pointed out the kids' meals are served in dog bowls.

💭 Nate's thought bubble: I visited Double Dogs on Thursday during the early games. Michigan State-Mississippi State was the main game on, and fans repping both teams sat at the bar.

I agree with Peter: The wings are good, and there are a ton of TVs.

Annette S. said Noble's Kitchen and Beer Hall is worth checking out in East Nashville. "They have really good food and a large selection of draft beers, local and not, as well as cocktails and of course drink specials. They also have great staff!!"

Kristin N. gave two recs for good spots specifically for March Madness: Jasper's on West End is offering two-for-one on all beers any time a game is on. "They recently relaunched their menu, but the relaunch includes their uber-popular Caulipoppers."

She also suggested Waldo's Chicken and Beer, which she says has $5 margaritas and 2-4-1 draft beers on game days.

Tucker K. suggests the Sam's Place in Nipper's Corner. "Good food, plenty of TVs, and a nice atmosphere," he says.

Of all the smart suggestions, Katherine G. was the only reader whose favorite bar comes down to the dipping sauce. She said hoops fans should check out M.L. Rose, which has several locations in the Nashville area, because of their (her words) "beer selection and the RANCH!!"

And for a newcomer that you may not have checked out yet, Hali S. picks World of Beer, which opened under the Graduate Hotel.