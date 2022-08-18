M.L.Rose expands into Murfreesboro

Local burger-and-beer empire M.L.Rose announced Thursday it would expand to Murfreesboro for its fifth location in Middle Tennessee.

Why it matters: We've lost many old favorites as the city continues to grow. But the expanding influence of locally owned options like M.L.Rose is indicative of the culinary might that has come alongside Nashville's population boom.

Flashback: The original M.L.Rose opened on Eighth Avenue South in 2008. As the city's profile grew, so did the restaurant.

A second location opened on Charlotte Avenue in 2012, followed by the Capitol View location in 2017 and a Mt. Juliet outpost in 2021.

Between the lines: While some Nashville institutions are powered by an influx of tourists and bachelorette parties, M.L.Rose has largely maintained its identity as a neighborhood hangout for locals.

What they're saying: "Our Mt. Juliet location has been open just more than a year, and the guest response has surpassed our expectations," founder Austin Ray said in a statement.

"We are responding to the demand for local establishments in the greater Nashville area, and we think we’ll be right at home in Murfreesboro."

The big picture: Several Middle Tennessee brands are on the upswing.

