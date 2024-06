👋 Adam here. I know it's been unseasonably warm lately, but I'm still clinging to one of my favorite wintertime quests: the search for the best soup in town. The intrigue: I had a delicious bowl during a recent visit to East Nashville's Bad Idea, a wine bar that serves Lao-inspired cuisine.

The luscious sweet potato soup, including dollops of apple butter and black sesame oil, was my favorite restaurant meal in a long time.

The vibe: Bad Idea opened last fall in a former church sanctuary in the Five Points area. The chic design and cozy atmosphere are ideal for a date night.

If you're embracing "Dry February," this wine bar carries non-alcoholic options.

📣 Tell us: What is your favorite bowl of soup in Nashville? Email [email protected] and let us know so we can taste-test and build the ultimate guide to soup in Music City.