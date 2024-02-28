"Dry February" and the rise of non-alcoholic options in Nashville

Data: NIQ; Chart: Axios Visuals "Dry January" is expanding its turf. Google searches for "Dry February" have ratcheted up this month in Nashville and beyond. Why it matters: The ongoing interest in the annual booze-free challenge highlights a change in the way Americans think about alcohol, Axios' Carly Mallenbaum writes.

By the numbers: In Nashville, sales of non-alcoholic beer in the first four weeks of January surged to $282,235 in 2024 compared to $71,096 in 2020.

Over the same period nationally, sales of non-alcoholic beer hit $42.7 million this year, up from $13.5 million four years ago.

The big picture: Regular beer sales have been fairly flat across the U.S. while non-alcoholic beer is on the rise, according to NIQ, which tracks buying behavior.

Zoom in: The local retail scene has expanded to reflect that growing sector.

Southern Grist Brewing Co. has put a premium on making non-alcoholic beers with its self-described "innovative, weird, experimental" approach.

"It's about being inclusive and recognizing there are times you want a beer but cannot have or do not want the effects of alcohol," the brewery says of its approach to NA beverages.

Killjoy, a Nashville-based shop dedicated to non-alcoholic spirits, opened last April in Wedgewood-Houston. The company also hosts regular alcohol-free events.

Founder Stephanie Styll says she's seen customers grow increasingly excited about non-alcoholic spirits over the last year.

What she's saying: "I wondered if after January our sales would tank," Styll tells Axios. "So far they haven't. I think people are keeping it going."

Styll says her customer base includes folks who are sober full-time as well as people who want an occasional alternative to alcohol.

State of play: Younger customers, in particular, are interested in the health benefits of going alcohol-free, she says.

That's true nationwide. Only 62% of adults under 35 say they drink, down from 72% two decades ago, according to the latest Gallup data.

Flashback: Styll started Killjoy with help from her husband and brother-in-law after she got sober. She sees it as a way to celebrate the wide array of fun, inventive and complex zero-proof beverages on the market.

"Going to a party and just drinking water was boring and made me feel left out," she says. "I wanted to participate in the ritual of enjoying a sophisticated beverage, and alcohol alternatives made that interesting and fun."

"People just have no clue that they have these options."

Killjoy sells non-alcoholic beers, wines and spirits. There are regular tastings to show off its offerings, including one this weekend.