Navigating Dry January 2023 in Nashville

Nate Rau
Illustration of a neon sign reading DRY, with a martini for a Y, lighting up.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

If you are in the midst of going dry for January, Nashville bars are stepping up to guide you through the month with plenty of creative alcohol-free drinks on their menus.

Driving the news: As more people participate in Dry January, the creation of fancy, zero-proof drinks has grown in popularity.

☕ Of note: In addition to a year-round mocktail menu, East Nashville's The Fox Bar & Cocktail Club added two drinks this month: a blend of chocolate-coffee goodness called Batteries Not Included and a spirit-free martini featuring rosemary oil and celery vinegar.

The Hampton Social mixed up a beachy sipper called Sand Dunes & Sunsets with lime, cayenne and edible golden glitter.

🍓 Meanwhile: Even the honky-tonks of Lower Broadway have added alcohol-free options to their repertoire.

  • Ole Red's downtown offerings include ​​the Bless Your Heart, which blends pineapple juice, lime juice and strawberry with club soda. The Drink on It combines peach puree with ginger ale and Sierra Mist.

🥤 One more sip: If you're curious about other nonalcoholic drinks, the Nashville Scene published a roundup last week.

Zoom out: While Gallup polling shows that the percentage of U.S. adults who drink has held steady around 63% for years, Americans are consuming fewer drinks per week than at any point since 2001.

  • Young people are increasingly choosing to pursue a "sober-curious" lifestyle by limiting their alcohol intake for health and wellness reasons, Axios' Erica Pandey reports.
