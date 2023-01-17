Navigating Dry January 2023 in Nashville

If you are in the midst of going dry for January, Nashville bars are stepping up to guide you through the month with plenty of creative alcohol-free drinks on their menus.

Driving the news: As more people participate in Dry January, the creation of fancy, zero-proof drinks has grown in popularity.

☕ Of note: In addition to a year-round mocktail menu, East Nashville's The Fox Bar & Cocktail Club added two drinks this month: a blend of chocolate-coffee goodness called Batteries Not Included and a spirit-free martini featuring rosemary oil and celery vinegar.

✨The Hampton Social mixed up a beachy sipper called Sand Dunes & Sunsets with lime, cayenne and edible golden glitter.

🍓 Meanwhile: Even the honky-tonks of Lower Broadway have added alcohol-free options to their repertoire.

Ole Red's downtown offerings include ​​the Bless Your Heart, which blends pineapple juice, lime juice and strawberry with club soda. The Drink on It combines peach puree with ginger ale and Sierra Mist.

🥤 One more sip: If you're curious about other nonalcoholic drinks, the Nashville Scene published a roundup last week.

Zoom out: While Gallup polling shows that the percentage of U.S. adults who drink has held steady around 63% for years, Americans are consuming fewer drinks per week than at any point since 2001.