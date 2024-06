Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Nearly 1 in 3 Tennessee children has been diagnosed with a mental health condition, according to the 2024 Vanderbilt Child Health Poll. Seventeen percent of Tennessee children ages 6-17 have been diagnosed with anxiety, while 10% have been diagnosed with depression, per the statewide poll of parents. Why it matters: Rates of anxiety and depression among children have risen over the last five years of polling.

Yes, but: Less than half of children diagnosed with anxiety or depression received treatment, per an overview of the poll results.

What they're saying: "Untreated conditions are a major concern for both families and professionals," Heather Kreth, a clinical pediatric psychologist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said in a statement.

"Tennessee continues to rank poorly compared to other states on measures of parity and access."

"More must be done to address these gaps."

The fine print: The poll surveyed 1,025 Tennessee parents with children under 18 from Oct. 25-Nov. 22, 2023. The margin of error varies for each question.

Read more poll findings