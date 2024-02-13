Poll: Gun violence a top concern for many Tennessee parents
Two-thirds of Tennessee parents say they have talked to their children about gun violence at school, according to a new edition of the Vanderbilt Child Health Poll.
- About one in five parents surveyed said they have considered homeschooling or changing schools due to safety worries.
Why it matters: The poll shows that school safety and gun violence remain a top concern for Tennessee families nearly a year after three 9-year-old students and three employees were killed in The Covenant School shooting.
- Most parents don't believe schools have gotten any safer in the last year, the poll found.
- Nearly 40% of parents reported that their children were worried about school shootings.
Yes, but: Despite those factors, about 68% of parents said they didn't follow the special legislative session called to address public safety after the Covenant shooting.
The big picture: Parents statewide were asked to select their top concerns. The results center on education and children's well-being.
- Education and school quality (43%)
- Bullying, including cyberbullying (39%)
- Mental health and suicide (37%)
- School gun violence (32%)
- Drug and alcohol use (23%)
Of note: The poll surveyed 1,025 Tennessee parents with children under 18 from Oct. 25-Nov. 22, 2023. The margin of error varies for each question.
