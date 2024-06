A rendering showing proposed changes at the East Bank. Image: Courtesy of the mayor's office

Mayor O'Connell's administration announced last Friday it struck a deal with The Fallon Company to bring affordable housing, retail development and green space to the property around the new Titans stadium. O'Connell's administration also reached an agreement with the Tennessee Performing Arts Center to build a new fine arts hall along the East Bank. Why it matters: Finalizing an agreement with The Fallon Company has been a top priority for O'Connell since he was elected in September.

What's inside: The plan calls for 1,550 housing units, of which 695 will be affordable.

The agreement also calls for extending the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge from 1st Street to South 2nd Street near the stadium development. A new East Bank transportation hub will also be built.

Inside the room: The lead negotiator for O'Connell's office was chief development officer Bob Mendes, a former council member and vocal critic of the Titans stadium deal. Fallon president Brian Awe led negotiations for the firm.

The lobbyist for The Fallon Company is Katie Lentile, who is a former aide to Mayor John Cooper. Rob Mortensen has been registered to lobby for The Fallon Company at the state since last year.

Friction point: The agreements with The Fallon Company and TPAC need to be approved by the Metro Council.

In the early months of its new term, the council has proven to be an argumentative and unwieldy group, but stakeholders expect the agreements to be approved.

What he's saying: "A new performing arts center that offers a variety of entertainment and educational opportunities is exactly the type of development all Nashvillians can get excited about," O'Connell said in a press release.