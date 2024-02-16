Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell announced Thursday he is moving forward with a transportation funding plan, which voters will have the chance to approve in a referendum on the November ballot. "We're a big city, and it's time to act like one," O'Connell said in a news conference at the historic Metro courthouse. Why it matters: Nashvillians deal with congested interstates, neighborhoods without sidewalks and erratic bus service on a daily basis. O'Connell says a dedicated source of funding is needed to address those problems.

Details: The announcement was light on specifics. He didn't identify the total price tag or the funding sources, though a sales tax increase of about a half-cent is likely.

He said the plan will feature more bus service, new sidewalks and modernized traffic signals.

Of note: O'Connell indicated the plan won't include any light rail, which has been discussed as a possibility for years.

What's next: O'Connell formed two advisory committees and said he wants feedback from the public and from Metro Council members.

He hopes to present a proposal for a financial audit by the end of March, at which point the ballot measure will go to the council to consider.

If the council signs off, the power will shift to voters to approve the plan.

What he's saying: In an interview with Axios on Wednesday, O'Connell said the city has spent plenty of time studying the idea of dedicated funding for transportation. He pointed to "70-plus transportation plans" and "65,000-plus points of input" on those plans.

"I don't think we need to go back to the drawing board. We've gotten a lot of professional input and a lot of community input."

O'Connell said community feedback will be key in the next six weeks.

"We're not starting from a blank canvas, but we're also not starting from a point of telling everyone, 'The paint's dry, don't touch it.'"

The announcement triggers a months-long political campaign to persuade voters.

Reality check: The last two ambitious attempts at improving transportation in Nashville failed. The Amp, a bus rapid line connecting West Nashville to East Nashville, never came to fruition after Mayor Karl Dean pitched it in 2014.

Then, in 2018, voters soundly rejected a transit funding plan pitched by Mayor Megan Barry, who resigned amid a scandal prior to the vote.

Since increasing sales tax is likely to be the key funding source, O'Connell will likely face opposition from fiscal conservatives and anti-tax groups.

O'Connell says support for transportation funding has grown in the six years since the last vote.

"Transit has only become more popular and the need for it has only become more urgent," he said.

Zoom out: There's also a sense around Metro government that a property tax increase will be coming in the next few years, although O'Connell said there won't be one proposed in his upcoming budget.

"I think this is exactly the year to focus on core city services. We need people to trust Metro in this moment."

Between the lines: O'Connell got his start in government service as a member of the WeGo board of directors. Nashville is one of only four of the top 50 cities in the nation without dedicated transit funding, according to a study by Think Tennessee.