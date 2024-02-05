Celebrated Nashville restaurant Locust announces major shake-up

Share on email (opens in new window)

Everything is changing at Locust.

The acclaimed restaurant announced last week it would shelve its beloved dinner menu starting on March 1. Instead, they'll serve only dumplings and drinks at night.

Reservations will still be offered for lunch, when a bigger menu will be available. But later crowds coming for those dumplings will be walk-in only.

Why it matters: The restaurant's dinner service has become the center of the culinary universe in Nashville. Reservations evaporate almost immediately.

Locust has received rapturous acclaim from the New York Times and other national publications. Just last week, chef Trevor Moran was named a James Beard semifinalist.

The whimsical, and unexplained, shake-up is rocking the foodie scene.

What they're saying: Not much. The restaurant outlined the change in a brief Instagram post. Their PR team didn't say what is driving the switch.

"Why?" one commenter asked on Instagram.

"why not," Locust answered.

The intrigue: The Tennessean's food reporter Mackensy Lunsford wrote that the "irreverence with which they approach the idea of fine dining" is part of Locust's magic.