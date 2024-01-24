Nashville restaurants honored as James Beard semifinalists
Nashville snagged four nods on the list of semifinalists for this year's James Beard Foundation Awards.
The big picture: Kisser, a buzzy East Nashville eatery specializing in Japanese comfort, is up for best new restaurant in the country. It is one of 30 establishments vying for the honor.
- Husband-and-wife duo Leina Horii and Brian Lea opened the restaurant last March.
State of plate: D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe, located on Church Street near the downtown library, is a semifinalist for best bakery in the nation.
- Nashville native David Andrews opened the shop after years of climbing up the culinary ladder in New York.
Zoom in: Locust's Trevor Moran and the International Market's Arnold Myint made the shortlist for best chef in the southeast.
- Moran was a semifinalist last year, and Locust has received national acclaim.
- Myint has been a mainstay in the Nashville food scene for years. International Market, a beloved family restaurant originally founded in 1975 by his mother Patti Myint, found renewed success after he and his sister revived the concept in a new location.
Of note: Kimball Brienza and Steve Palmer are up in the best restauranteur category for the Charleston, South Carolina location of O-Ku Sushi.
- But Nashville diners can get a taste of their work at the restaurant's Germantown location.
What's next: The field will be narrowed down to finalists on April 3. The winners will be revealed at an awards ceremony in Chicago on June 10.
