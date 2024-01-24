Previewing Nashville's James Beard nominations
We're still debating the biggest Oscar nomination snubs, but it's time to shake that off and prepare for a new batch of nominees.
- The James Beard Foundation is announcing the semifinalists for its awards honoring the best in food and drinks across the country.
What to watch: The list of semifinalists will be posted online Wednesday morning.
Why it matters: Nashville's culinary force attracts celebrity chefs and high-end cuisine that have delighted Music City foodies. The James Beard awards are an annual temperature check on our fine dining scene.
- The awards celebrate stalwart pros and up-and-comers. James Beard recognition can serve as a flare that draws attention and, most importantly, boosts business.
State of play: In previous years, local restaurants, bars and chefs have made the shortlist for a wide range of prizes.
- Last year, Bastion's Josh Habiger and Locust's Trevor Moran were semifinalists for best chef in the southeast.
💭 Adam's thought bubble: When out-of-towners come here for a visit, I often turn to previous James Beard honorees to guide my recommendations.
- I'm still dreaming of the playful and inventive baked goods from Noelle Marchetti and her team at The Joseph hotel. Marchetti was a semifinalist for best pastry chef in 2023.
💭 Nate's thought bubble: After Julio Hernandez was named a semifinalist for the emerging chef award last year, I visited his taco truck Maiz de la Vida and had one of my best meals of the year.
- Maiz de la Vida won me over, as I went back several times. Here's hoping Hernandez earns more accolades this year.
