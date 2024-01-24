Share on email (opens in new window)

We're still debating the biggest Oscar nomination snubs, but it's time to shake that off and prepare for a new batch of nominees.

The James Beard Foundation is announcing the semifinalists for its awards honoring the best in food and drinks across the country.

What to watch: The list of semifinalists will be posted online Wednesday morning.

Why it matters: Nashville's culinary force attracts celebrity chefs and high-end cuisine that have delighted Music City foodies. The James Beard awards are an annual temperature check on our fine dining scene.

The awards celebrate stalwart pros and up-and-comers. James Beard recognition can serve as a flare that draws attention and, most importantly, boosts business.

State of play: In previous years, local restaurants, bars and chefs have made the shortlist for a wide range of prizes.

Last year, Bastion's Josh Habiger and Locust's Trevor Moran were semifinalists for best chef in the southeast.

💭 Adam's thought bubble: When out-of-towners come here for a visit, I often turn to previous James Beard honorees to guide my recommendations.

I'm still dreaming of the playful and inventive baked goods from Noelle Marchetti and her team at The Joseph hotel. Marchetti was a semifinalist for best pastry chef in 2023.

💭 Nate's thought bubble: After Julio Hernandez was named a semifinalist for the emerging chef award last year, I visited his taco truck Maiz de la Vida and had one of my best meals of the year.