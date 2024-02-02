Tracy Chapman to duet with Luke Combs at Grammys

Tracy Chapman is expected to perform her hit "Fast Car" at the Grammys on Sunday with Luke Combs, whose popular rendition exposed the song to new fans.

Multiple outlets reported on the duet.

Why it matters: Chapman hasn't performed publicly in years, so the chance to see the legendary folk-rock artist is a gift in itself.

But collaborating with Combs is also meaningful since it reiterates Chapman's endorsement of his country-tinged cover.

According to Variety, Chapman has performed in front of cameras just three times since 2009.

By the numbers: Combs' version of "Fast Car" was a colossal hit, topping multiple Billboard song charts.

When Chapman initially released the song in 1988, it peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. Combs took the song to No. 2 on the same chart last year.

Combs' cover was also a hit at the CMA Awards last year, leading Chapman to win song of the year.

Meanwhile: We'll be watching to see if our hometown nominees Jelly Roll or The War and Treaty prevail in the crowded best new artist category. Grammys darling Taylor Swift is also up for all-genre prizes.