Titans tap Dennard Wilson, Bill Callahan for coaching staff

Assistant coach Dennard Wilson of the New York Jets reacts against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.

Dennard Wilson in 2019, when he worked for the New York Jets. Photo: Steven Ryan/Getty Images

New Titans coach Brian Callahan is assembling his coaching staff, filling the vital roles of defensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

Between the lines: Callahan just tapped the name "Dad" in his cell phone to contact his offensive line coach. According to multiple reports, the legendary line coach Bill Callahan is expected to leave the Browns to join his son's staff.

Of note: Brian Callahan also plucked Dennard Wilson from the Ravens to be the Titans' new defensive coordinator on his coaching staff.

Why it matters: Because Callahan has an offensive background, his choice for the top defensive coach is considered especially important.

Details: Wilson has coached in the NFL since 2012 including stints with the Jets and Eagles.

  • He served as defensive backs coach for the Ravens, who boasted one of the league's top defenses this season.
  • The Ravens secondary notched 18 interceptions this regular season compared to allowing just 18 passing touchdowns. Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton emerged as one of the league's best defenders under Wilson.
  • Wilson also interviewed for the defensive coordinator role with other teams in recent weeks.
