Titans tap Dennard Wilson, Bill Callahan for coaching staff
New Titans coach Brian Callahan is assembling his coaching staff, filling the vital roles of defensive coordinator and offensive line coach.
Between the lines: Callahan just tapped the name "Dad" in his cell phone to contact his offensive line coach. According to multiple reports, the legendary line coach Bill Callahan is expected to leave the Browns to join his son's staff.
- The Titans' offensive line was a major problem last season.
Of note: Brian Callahan also plucked Dennard Wilson from the Ravens to be the Titans' new defensive coordinator on his coaching staff.
Why it matters: Because Callahan has an offensive background, his choice for the top defensive coach is considered especially important.
Details: Wilson has coached in the NFL since 2012 including stints with the Jets and Eagles.
- He served as defensive backs coach for the Ravens, who boasted one of the league's top defenses this season.
- The Ravens secondary notched 18 interceptions this regular season compared to allowing just 18 passing touchdowns. Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton emerged as one of the league's best defenders under Wilson.
- Wilson also interviewed for the defensive coordinator role with other teams in recent weeks.
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.