The top transit adviser is leaving Mayor Freddie O'Connell's administration, dealing a setback to the possibility of a November referendum to expand the city's mass transit system.

Details: Tanisha Hall, who became the mayor's director of transit and mobility in December, is leaving her post, the mayor's office confirmed to Axios on Wednesday morning.

Hall is the founder of the transportation consulting firm Fairpointe Planning.

Earlier this month, the mayor's office announced Michael Briggs would temporarily move over from Vanderbilt to advise on transportation issues as well.

Why it matters: O'Connell and other city leaders say Nashville is long overdue for an expansion of its lagging mass transit system. But in order to build new rapid bus lanes and possibly some light rail, the city needs to increase the funding, which will require voter approval.

Transit backers are in a sprint to get a ballot initiative off the ground and the well-respected Hall was considered an important piece of the puzzle.

State of play: O'Connell's transition team identified November as the best time to put a transit funding plan before voters.

But transit backers still must form a political organization, build a coalition and raise money to fund the effort. Metro Council must sign off on putting the measure on the November ballot before this spring.

Zoom out: O'Connell's predecessor, John Cooper, faced criticism for high turnover in his administration during the early years of his tenure.

Hall had experience working for the state and consulting on city transit programs, and her hire was widely lauded in Metro circles.

Of note: Sam Wilcox, who was a holdover from Cooper's administration, is also leaving the mayor's office.

What he's saying: O'Connell told Axios in an emailed statement he is sorry to see Hall and Wilcox move on.

O'Connell insinuated the contracting status of Hall's firm, Fairpointe Planning, played a role in her departure. The company was certified as a disadvantaged business enterprise for the purpose of earning government contracts.

"In the last month we have learned that Fairpointe's DBE status could be jeopardized by her role on the mayor's transit team," O'Connell said. "We will miss her expertise but know she can continue to make an impact through Fairpointe's work with NDOT and WeGo."

O'Connell complimented Wilcox's work on several projects. He said Wilcox's work on the East Bank development plan has been "a gift."

O'Connell told reporters earlier this month that logistical questions needed to be answered before deciding whether to put the transit proposal on the ballot.