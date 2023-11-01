47 mins ago - News

Analysis: Nashville drivers have hardest commutes in the country

headshot
Illustration of a poop emoji air freshener hanging from a rearview mirror.

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

It's not just you. Nashville's work commutes are especially painful, according to a new analysis by Forbes.

  • Nashville came in No. 1 in its ranking of cities with the hardest commutes. We even beat out Los Angeles and New York.

By the numbers: Forbes reported that commuters in Nashville lost 41 hours in traffic last year.

Zoom in: The ranking is based on average drive time, access to public transit and walkability, among other factors.

  • Forbes cited Nashville's explosive growth as one contribution to the gridlock — which won't surprise longtime residents who have seen their commutes get worse in recent years.

Be smart: If you're driving through town this weekend, remember not to add to your anguish — part of Interstate 65 South will be closed in the downtown loop.

