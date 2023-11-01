Analysis: Nashville drivers have hardest commutes in the country

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

It's not just you. Nashville's work commutes are especially painful, according to a new analysis by Forbes.

Nashville came in No. 1 in its ranking of cities with the hardest commutes. We even beat out Los Angeles and New York.

By the numbers: Forbes reported that commuters in Nashville lost 41 hours in traffic last year.

Zoom in: The ranking is based on average drive time, access to public transit and walkability, among other factors.

Forbes cited Nashville's explosive growth as one contribution to the gridlock — which won't surprise longtime residents who have seen their commutes get worse in recent years.

Be smart: If you're driving through town this weekend, remember not to add to your anguish — part of Interstate 65 South will be closed in the downtown loop.