The Tennessee Department of Transportation is closing a portion of Interstate 65 in the downtown loop this weekend.

Zoom in: I-65 South will be closed over the Cumberland River and through Germantown for bridge repairs from 8pm Friday until 5am Monday.

Repairs will focus on the I-65 bridge over Arthur Avenue.

Yes, but: Northbound lanes on I-65 will remain open, according to a statement.