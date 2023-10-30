1 hour ago - News

Stretch of I-65 to close downtown this weekend

A map showing planned interstate closures this weekend. Image: Courtesy of TDOT

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is closing a portion of Interstate 65 in the downtown loop this weekend.

Zoom in: I-65 South will be closed over the Cumberland River and through Germantown for bridge repairs from 8pm Friday until 5am Monday.

  • Repairs will focus on the I-65 bridge over Arthur Avenue.

Yes, but: Northbound lanes on I-65 will remain open, according to a statement.

