Stretch of I-65 to close downtown this weekend
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is closing a portion of Interstate 65 in the downtown loop this weekend.
Zoom in: I-65 South will be closed over the Cumberland River and through Germantown for bridge repairs from 8pm Friday until 5am Monday.
- Repairs will focus on the I-65 bridge over Arthur Avenue.
Yes, but: Northbound lanes on I-65 will remain open, according to a statement.
