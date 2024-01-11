19 mins ago - News
Tennessee's top baby names
Charlotte was the most popular baby name for girls born last year in Tennessee, unseating Olivia, which had reigned supreme for the previous three years.
- Liam remained the most popular name for Tennessee boys for the second consecutive year.
Driving the news: The Tennessee Department of Health released the state's top 25 names for boys and girls born in 2023.
- Lainey, Sadie and Lillian are new additions to the top 25 names for girls.
- Cooper broke into the top 25 for boys.
Girls
- Charlotte
- Olivia
- Amelia
- Emma
- Ava
- Evelyn
- Harper
- Isabella
- Eleanor
- Elizabeth
- Sophia
- Willow
- Ellie
- Mia
- Luna
- Nova
- Lily
- Ivy
- Hazel
- Lainey
- Sadie
- Scarlett
- Ella
- Lillian
- Caroline
Boys
- Liam
- Oliver
- James
- William
- Noah
- Elijah
- Henry
- John
- Waylon
- Hudson
- Asher
- Levi
- Theodore
- Samuel
- Jackson
- Jack
- Ezra
- Maverick
- Grayson
- Benjamin
- Cooper
- Walker
- Wyatt
- Mason
- Lucas
