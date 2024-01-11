Tennessee's top baby names

Share on email (opens in new window)

Charlotte was the most popular baby name for girls born last year in Tennessee, unseating Olivia, which had reigned supreme for the previous three years.

Liam remained the most popular name for Tennessee boys for the second consecutive year.

Driving the news: The Tennessee Department of Health released the state's top 25 names for boys and girls born in 2023.

Lainey, Sadie and Lillian are new additions to the top 25 names for girls.

Cooper broke into the top 25 for boys.

Of note: For some reason, the names Adam and Nate didn't make the cut.

Girls

Charlotte Olivia Amelia Emma Ava Evelyn Harper Isabella Eleanor Elizabeth Sophia Willow Ellie Mia Luna Nova Lily Ivy Hazel Lainey Sadie Scarlett Ella Lillian Caroline

Boys