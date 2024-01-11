19 mins ago - News

Tennessee's top baby names

headshot
Illustration of a baby wearing a "hello my name is" sticker.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Charlotte was the most popular baby name for girls born last year in Tennessee, unseating Olivia, which had reigned supreme for the previous three years.

  • Liam remained the most popular name for Tennessee boys for the second consecutive year.

Driving the news: The Tennessee Department of Health released the state's top 25 names for boys and girls born in 2023.

  • Lainey, Sadie and Lillian are new additions to the top 25 names for girls.
  • Cooper broke into the top 25 for boys.

Of note: For some reason, the names Adam and Nate didn't make the cut.

Girls

  1. Charlotte
  2. Olivia
  3. Amelia
  4. Emma
  5. Ava
  6. Evelyn
  7. Harper
  8. Isabella
  9. Eleanor
  10. Elizabeth
  11. Sophia
  12. Willow
  13. Ellie
  14. Mia
  15. Luna
  16. Nova
  17. Lily
  18. Ivy
  19. Hazel
  20. Lainey
  21. Sadie
  22. Scarlett
  23. Ella
  24. Lillian
  25. Caroline

Boys

  1. Liam
  2. Oliver
  3. James
  4. William
  5. Noah
  6. Elijah
  7. Henry
  8. John
  9. Waylon
  10. Hudson
  11. Asher
  12. Levi
  13. Theodore
  14. Samuel
  15. Jackson
  16. Jack
  17. Ezra
  18. Maverick
  19. Grayson
  20. Benjamin
  21. Cooper
  22. Walker
  23. Wyatt
  24. Mason
  25. Lucas
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more