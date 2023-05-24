18 mins ago - News
Tennessee's most popular baby names in 2022
Tennessee's Class of 2040 will be dominated by Liams and Olivias.
Driving the news: These were the most popular baby names in Tennessee last year, per the Social Security Administration.
- There were 433 Liams and 392 Olivias born here in 2022, according to the data.
- William, which is a regular contender for the top spot, was the runner-up for boys. Amelia was No. 2 for girls.
Rounding out the top five: Oliver, Noah and James for boys, and Emma, Harper and Charlotte for girls.
The intrigue: As seen in the chart above, boys named Houston are more than 4 times more common in Tennessee than in the rest of the country.
- And parents of girls in the Volunteer State favor Henley more than parents in the rest of the country.
The big picture: Many parents turn to online popularity lists and even TikTok baby name consultants in a quest to keep their child's name unique.
- Try as they may, though, naming trends come and go, Axios' Erin Davis reports.
