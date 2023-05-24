Tennessee's most popular baby names in 2022

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: U.S. Social Security Administration; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Tennessee's Class of 2040 will be dominated by Liams and Olivias.

Driving the news: These were the most popular baby names in Tennessee last year, per the Social Security Administration.

There were 433 Liams and 392 Olivias born here in 2022, according to the data.

William, which is a regular contender for the top spot, was the runner-up for boys. Amelia was No. 2 for girls.

Rounding out the top five: Oliver, Noah and James for boys, and Emma, Harper and Charlotte for girls.

Data: U.S. Social Security Administration; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

The intrigue: As seen in the chart above, boys named Houston are more than 4 times more common in Tennessee than in the rest of the country.

And parents of girls in the Volunteer State favor Henley more than parents in the rest of the country.

The big picture: Many parents turn to online popularity lists and even TikTok baby name consultants in a quest to keep their child's name unique.