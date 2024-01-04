Jan 4, 2024 - Things to Do

Nashville's New Year's Eve special got big TV ratings

Thomas Rhett performs on NEW YEAR'S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE'S BIG BASH

Thomas Rhett performing during New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash. Photo: Dokk Savage/CBS via Getty Images

"Nashville's Big Bash," Music City's live New Year's Eve special, was a ratings winner for CBS.

  • The special averaged 8.31 million viewers in primetime, more than doubling last year's audience, according to a news release.

State of play: The first block of primetime programming for the special outranked the same portion of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" on ABC by 18%.

The big picture: Nashville's performance-heavy program, broadcast live from Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, was CBS' most-watched original entertainment special since the Grammy Awards last February.

  • It also ranks as the top country music program of the year, besting the CMA Awards and the CMA Fest special.

Zoom in: The show featured live performances from Lainey Wilson, Thomas Rhett and Lynyrd Skynyrd, with pre-taped appearances from other stars.

Of note: The live event also drew a record crowd of 215,000 attendees, according to organizers.

Editor's note: This story was updated to add more details about late-night ratings.

