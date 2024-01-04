Nashville's New Year's Eve special got big TV ratings
"Nashville's Big Bash," Music City's live New Year's Eve special, was a ratings winner for CBS.
- The special averaged 8.31 million viewers in primetime, more than doubling last year's audience, according to a news release.
State of play: The first block of primetime programming for the special outranked the same portion of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" on ABC by 18%.
- But the ABC program took the ratings crown during the midnight countdown.
The big picture: Nashville's performance-heavy program, broadcast live from Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, was CBS' most-watched original entertainment special since the Grammy Awards last February.
- It also ranks as the top country music program of the year, besting the CMA Awards and the CMA Fest special.
Zoom in: The show featured live performances from Lainey Wilson, Thomas Rhett and Lynyrd Skynyrd, with pre-taped appearances from other stars.
Of note: The live event also drew a record crowd of 215,000 attendees, according to organizers.
Editor's note: This story was updated to add more details about late-night ratings.
