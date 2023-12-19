Celebrating New Year's Eve 2023 in Nashville

Share on email (opens in new window)

The countdown to New Year's Eve has begun.

Driving the news: If you haven't already made your plans, it's time to start.

There's an array of events and concerts celebrating the new year.

State of play: Just about every downtown bar, venue and luxury hotel is in on the action.

😀 To ring in 2024 without a hangover, check out the alcohol-free party at the Eastsider in East Nashville, which comes with nonalcoholic cocktails from Killjoy and snacks from Gifford's Bacon.

🪕 Folks who want to rock the new year in like a wagon wheel might enjoy Old Crow Medicine Show's annual performances at Ryman Auditorium on Dec. 30 and 31.

Children of the '90s should check out My So-Called Band's gig at Basement East, complete with a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight.

🏈 The sporty among us might prefer to start the festivities a day early at the Music City Bowl.

🍽️ Countless restaurants are joining in on the fun with special events.

🎶 The big picture: Let's not lose sight of the main draw.

Jack Daniel's New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash brings about 200,000 people to Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park every year for hours of free music, fireworks and the chance to watch a giant music note drop as midnight approaches.

🎤 This year's live lineup includes headliners Lainey Wilson, Thomas Rhett and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Co-host Elle King will also perform live, as will up-and-comer Jackson Dean.

📺 If you'd rather take in the festivities from the comfort of your couch, the event will be part of a live TV special on CBS starting at 6:30pm.