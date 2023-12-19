1 hour ago - Things to Do

Celebrating New Year's Eve 2023 in Nashville

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

The countdown to New Year's Eve has begun.

Driving the news: If you haven't already made your plans, it's time to start.

  • There's an array of events and concerts celebrating the new year.

State of play: Just about every downtown bar, venue and luxury hotel is in on the action.

😀 To ring in 2024 without a hangover, check out the alcohol-free party at the Eastsider in East Nashville, which comes with nonalcoholic cocktails from Killjoy and snacks from Gifford's Bacon.

🪕 Folks who want to rock the new year in like a wagon wheel might enjoy Old Crow Medicine Show's annual performances at Ryman Auditorium on Dec. 30 and 31.

  • Children of the '90s should check out My So-Called Band's gig at Basement East, complete with a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight.

🏈 The sporty among us might prefer to start the festivities a day early at the Music City Bowl.

🍽️ Countless restaurants are joining in on the fun with special events.

🎶 The big picture: Let's not lose sight of the main draw.

🎤 This year's live lineup includes headliners Lainey Wilson, Thomas Rhett and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Co-host Elle King will also perform live, as will up-and-comer Jackson Dean.

📺 If you'd rather take in the festivities from the comfort of your couch, the event will be part of a live TV special on CBS starting at 6:30pm.

  • Other artists whose pre-recorded performances will air as part of the five-hour special include Morgan Wallen, Kane Brown, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce and Brothers Osborne.
