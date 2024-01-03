Metro is winning legal fights against state

Over the holiday break, Metro extended its winning streak against the state to four in lawsuits challenging laws that targeted Nashville's city government. Why it matters: Metro's string of victories could create a legal firewall that inspires Republican lawmakers to back down when they return to work next week.

What he's saying: "We do not enjoy suing the State," Metro legal director Wally Dietz said in a press release. "But we remain ready to protect the rights of Metropolitan Nashville and the people who live here in the hope that 2024 results in an improved relationship between the State and Metro Nashville."

Catch up quick: On Dec. 22, a three-judge panel blocked a new state law that gave top Republicans the power to appoint members of the city's Sports Authority board of directors.

The Sports Authority oversees Nashville's pro sports venues, including the new Titans stadium.

Republicans argued that because much of the revenue streams used to pay for the Titans stadium and other venues come from the state, it makes sense that at least some board members are state-appointed.

Historically, the Nashville mayor appointed all 13 board members. The new law would have given six appointments to state leaders while keeping seven with the mayor. Because of the injunction, the law did not take effect Jan. 1 as intended.

Zoom out: The city already got an early win prior to last August's election in its challenge of a law that sought to halve the size of the Metro Council. While the initial ruling blocked the law from taking effect in the short term, the broader lawsuit is ongoing.

Metro won another lawsuit over a new law that granted state leaders the power to appoint most of the city's Airport Authority members. The state appealed that ruling.

Finally, the city won a lawsuit against a law that reduced the number of city council votes required to approve funding for a new fairgrounds racetrack. There won't be an appeal in that lawsuit.

The big picture: In each of its lawsuits, the city argues that the laws unfairly targeted Nashville in violation of the state constitution.

Flashback: In 2021, the legislature implemented a new legal process for handling lawsuits challenging state laws. Previously, those lawsuits were filed in Davidson County Chancery Court and heard by Nashville judges.

Looking to add conservative judges to the process, the legislature created new three-judge panels consisting of one Nashville judge, one judge from West Tennessee and one from East Tennessee.

Of note: All four initial legal victories have been unanimous, meaning the Republican judges from other parts of the state agreed that the new laws unfairly targeted Nashville.