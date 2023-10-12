Metro Nashville is once again suing Tennessee. A lawsuit filed Wednesday targets a new law that would give state officials heightened power over the Metro Sports Authority.

Why it matters: The law would insert state influence into the group that acts as the landlord for Nashville's pro sports venues starting Jan. 1.

The big picture: Metro lawyers have repeatedly accused the state of overreach this year. This is the fourth time the city has gone to court to challenge a state law passed in 2023.

The latest: The sports authority law would give the governor and top Republican lawmakers the power to appoint six of the authority's 13 board members starting in January. The Nashville mayor previously appointed every member of the board with council approval.

City lawyers have asked the court to stop the law from taking effect while their challenge is underway.

State of play: Metro legal argues the sports authority law violates the home rule amendment of the Tennessee Constitution because it specifically targets Nashville business rather than applying statewide.

What they're saying: "We do not enjoy filing lawsuits against the State and in fact hope for an improved relationship," Metro legal director Wally Dietz said in a statement. "But this statute affects only Nashville, not any other sports authority in Tennessee."

"We cannot sit idly by and let the State deprive the Metropolitan Government and the people who live here of their rights under our Tennessee Constitution."

What's next: The lawsuit, which was filed in Davidson County Chancery Court, will be heard by a three-judge panel drawn from different regions of Tennessee.