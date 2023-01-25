Nashville's top lawyer bashes plan to shrink council

Metro's top lawyer says the proposal from Republican state lawmakers to reduce the size of the Metro Council would undermine the stability of the city.

State of play: Legal director Wally Dietz says the city is prepared "to explore all possible legal avenues" if necessary. He says residents, not the legislature, should decide major governance changes like the size of the council.

What he's saying: In a memo shared on Monday, Dietz said the proposal "poses an existential threat not just to Nashville's self-governance but to the constitutional rights of all local governments across the state."

"A 40-person Council protects minority representation in government by creating more opportunities for diverse voices and perspectives to serve," Dietz added.

Catch up quick: Republicans Rep. William Lamberth and Sen. Bo Watson are proposing a law that would cap the size of metro councils at 20 members. Nashville has the third largest council in the nation with 40, plus an elected vice mayor.