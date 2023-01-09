Tennessee lawmakers want to cut Nashville's Metro Council in half

Republican lawmakers are filing legislation Monday to shrink the size of Nashville's Metro Council from 40 to 20 members.

Why it matters: The proposal would completely overhaul how the city government operates and constitute a political reset for Nashville.

A push to shrink the council ratchets up tension between the city, which is mostly Democratic, and the conservative state government.

In recent years, the relationship devolved in recent years following bitter disagreements, and in some cases lawsuits, over education funding, private school vouchers and whether Nashville should host the Republican National Convention.

Nashville voters said no to a plan to downsize the council in 2015.

Details: The legislation is sponsored by Rep. William Lamberth, who is the House majority leader.

Lamberth proposes leaving it to city officials how many of the 20 seats are at-large, which represent all of Davidson County, and how many are district council members, which represent smaller parts of town. Metro officials would also draw the district boundaries.

The proposal would take effect in 2024.

What he's saying: Lamberth says a 40-member council is too large and it is hurting economic growth.

"When government grows beyond a certain size, it hinders economic growth, taxes are inevitably raised and the standard of living for the average citizen is diminished. Government functions best closer to the people," he says. "This legislation will strengthen local democracy and competency by improving the ability of local elected leaders to effectively represent their communities."

Flashback: Although shrinking the council has been debated by city leaders in the past, Nashville voters rejected the idea in 2015.

A charter amendment proposal sought to downsize the council from 40 to 27 members.

That proposal failed with 62% of the voters against the idea and 38% in support.

Between the lines: The push would apply to all city councils and metropolitan government councils in Tennessee. But it's notable that the proposal comes on the heels of Republican leaders sparring last year with Nashville leaders over whether Nashville should host the Republican National Convention.