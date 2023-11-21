Nashville mayor's transition committee eyes 2024 transit vote

Mayor Freddie O'Connell's transition team has urged him to decide soon if he will pursue a referendum to overhaul mass transit in Nashville. Driving the news: Committees focused on transit, growth and government functions released their recommendations for the O'Connell administration on Tuesday. The transit committee said O'Connell should make an "early determination" about pushing for a transit referendum, which would allow voters to weigh in on establishing a dedicated local tax stream to support and expand mass transit.

The committee identified Nov. 5, 2024, as the next high-turnout election that could include a referendum on the ballot.

Why it matters: The transit committee's discussion of a possible referendum isn't particularly surprising given O'Connell's passion for and experience with transit issues. If he wants to develop a plan in time for a 2024 vote, the committee wrote, he'll have to begin work soon.

A previous transit referendum failed in 2018. But the committee wrote that shifting the vote to a high-turnout election "maximizes its chance of success."

State of play: The committee noted O'Connell's "reputation as one of Nashville's biggest transit and multimodal transportation champions" gives him the opportunity to "rebuild Nashvillians' trust in our transportation system."

Zoom out: Elsewhere, the committee focused on growth said the looming development of the East Bank should "set a new standard" for Nashville neighborhoods, complete with bus rapid transit, robust network of sidewalks and protected bikeways.

That committee also encouraged O'Connell to spread the wealth by prioritizing "investments across Nashville that are equivalent in impact to those made in the East Bank."

What he's saying: O'Connell said in a statement that he would use the committees' recommendations "as guiding principles in the months ahead."

Go deeper: Read the full reports from O'Connell's transition committees