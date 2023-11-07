Leak investigation begins after Covenant shooting documents posted

Police blocking the entrance of The Covenant School after the March 27 shooting. Photo: Benjamin Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

An investigation is underway to determine how a conservative media host was able to get what he said were images of The Covenant School shooter's writings.

A Covenant parent told reporters in Nashville the surprise release of the images Monday morning allowed the shooter to "terrorize us with words from the grave."

Driving the news: Steven Crowder, who hosts the national web show "Louder with Crowder," posted three photos that appeared to show excerpts of the writings on X, where he has more than 2 million followers.

The writings have been the subject of intense debate since the March 27 shooting, which killed three 9-year-old students and three school employees.

Some Covenant families, and the school itself, have fought in court to keep the writings from being released.

What he's saying: "None of these evil ramblings should ever have been made public," said Brent Leatherwood, the former executive director of the Tennessee Republican Party who has emerged as a prominent voice representing the Covenant community.

"Parents and families came together to prevent this exact moment from happening, to prevent the re-victimizing of our children and prevent further trauma to our families."

"To the online shock jock who aired these images, I would challenge him and anyone who amplifies them online: Just be a human for once. Quit seeking clicks and retweets and platform building."

Leatherwood added that the images released Monday represent "the tip of the iceberg." Police have said they recovered multiple journals tied to the shooter.

State of play: Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell asked Metro legal director Wally Dietz to launch an investigation "into how these images could have been released."

"That investigation may involve local, state, and federal authorities," O'Connell said in a statement. "I am deeply concerned with the safety, security, and well-being of the Covenant families and all Nashvillians who are grieving."

Dietz said he had begun an investigation "with multiple law enforcement agencies to determine exactly what happened" regarding "this possible leak of documents."

Dietz said he could not confirm or deny the authenticity of the images because of the ongoing legal fight over the writings. The Metro Nashville Police Department said in a statement they were not MNPD crime scene images.

Leatherwood said he had spoken to police and the TBI about the images.

"Metro has assured me that this is a felony, that the person who did this will be brought to justice. They will be arrested. And that absolutely has to happen."

Zoom out: Republican state lawmakers previously called for police to release the shooter's writings and other evidence, saying the records could guide their policy response. Journalists asked to see documents as well in order to ensure transparency and a full understanding of the investigation. Police declined, saying the investigation was ongoing.

Multiple parties sued in an attempt to obtain the records, including the Tennessean newspaper and state Sen. Todd Gardenhire, the Republican chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

A decision on how or if to release the records has not been made.

What's next: A Tennessee appeals court is currently considering if the Covenant families should be allowed to participate in the legal debate over the records.

Leatherwood said the families would continue to fight to keep the remainder of the writings from becoming public.

The bottom line: Leatherwood said the images released Monday had not provided any meaningful information about the shooting.