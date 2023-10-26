Oct 26, 2023 - News

Nashville's winter weather outlook

Nashville and other parts of Middle Tennessee have a heightened chance of seeing warmer-than-average temperatures this winter, according to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center.

What's happening: The combination of a strong El Niño in the tropical Pacific Ocean and record-high global ocean temperatures will shape the upcoming winter season in potentially unforeseen ways across the U.S., Axios' Andrew Freedman writes.

Of note: NOAA predicts normal precipitation for Tennessee this winter.

The bottom line: It's just an outlook. Longtime Nashvillians know to be ready for anything.

