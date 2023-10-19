Metro Council considers license plate readers again

Metro Councilmember Emily Benedict is proposing to take down the police department's license plate reader cameras and signage until the city chooses a permanent vendor for the program.

Why it matters: The use of LPRs has been one of the most hotly debated issues in the Metro Council in recent years.

Benedict's proposal, first reported by the Nashville Banner, is a litmus test of the cameras in the new, more progressive Metro Council.

Details: At the end of its previous term, Metro Council approved permanently extending a six-month pilot program to use LPRs to solve serious crimes.

Since then, the city has requested proposals to contract with a vendor for the cameras.

Benedict says at least some of the existing cameras and signage remain posted, although they are currently offline.

State of play: Supporters say the cameras are a commonplace policing tool that makes Nashville safer. Critics say they are an invasion of privacy and disproportionately posted in minority communities.

When he was on the council, Mayor Freddie O'Connell voted against LPRs. O'Connell has no comment on Benedict's proposal, his spokesperson says.

Yes, but: Benedict tells Axios this is a temporary measure, adding, "I don't think now is the time to repeal the program."