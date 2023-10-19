Metro Council considers license plate readers again
Metro Councilmember Emily Benedict is proposing to take down the police department's license plate reader cameras and signage until the city chooses a permanent vendor for the program.
Why it matters: The use of LPRs has been one of the most hotly debated issues in the Metro Council in recent years.
- Benedict's proposal, first reported by the Nashville Banner, is a litmus test of the cameras in the new, more progressive Metro Council.
Details: At the end of its previous term, Metro Council approved permanently extending a six-month pilot program to use LPRs to solve serious crimes.
- Since then, the city has requested proposals to contract with a vendor for the cameras.
- Benedict says at least some of the existing cameras and signage remain posted, although they are currently offline.
State of play: Supporters say the cameras are a commonplace policing tool that makes Nashville safer. Critics say they are an invasion of privacy and disproportionately posted in minority communities.
- When he was on the council, Mayor Freddie O'Connell voted against LPRs. O'Connell has no comment on Benedict's proposal, his spokesperson says.
Yes, but: Benedict tells Axios this is a temporary measure, adding, "I don't think now is the time to repeal the program."
- Council will still have to sign off on the final contract once a vendor is chosen.
