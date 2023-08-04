Share on email (opens in new window)

Councilmember Angie Henderson. Photo: courtesy of the Henderson campaign

Metro Councilmember Angie Henderson unseated incumbent Jim Shulman to become Nashville's next vice mayor.

Of note: Many of the council races tilted toward progressives.

At-large Metro Councilmember Zulfat Suara was re-elected to a four-year term. She was the only at-large candidate in a 21-person field to earn more than 10% of the vote and avoid a runoff.

A runoff between eight candidates will decide who fills the remaining four at-large seats.

Councilmember Delishia Porterfield, a progressive favorite, is one of eight candidates to reach the runoff.

Olivia Hill, the first trans woman to appear on a ballot in Tennessee, also qualified.

The other candidates are incumbent at-large Councilmember Burkley Allen, Howard Jones, Quin Evans-Segall, Councilmember Russ Pulley, Chris Cheng and Councilmember Jeff Syracuse.

Progressives were decisive winners in races against business-backed candidates.