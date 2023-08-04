29 mins ago - Election
Henderson unseats Shulman; progressives dominate Metro Council races
Metro Councilmember Angie Henderson unseated incumbent Jim Shulman to become Nashville's next vice mayor.
Of note: Many of the council races tilted toward progressives.
At-large Metro Councilmember Zulfat Suara was re-elected to a four-year term. She was the only at-large candidate in a 21-person field to earn more than 10% of the vote and avoid a runoff.
A runoff between eight candidates will decide who fills the remaining four at-large seats.
- Councilmember Delishia Porterfield, a progressive favorite, is one of eight candidates to reach the runoff.
- Olivia Hill, the first trans woman to appear on a ballot in Tennessee, also qualified.
- The other candidates are incumbent at-large Councilmember Burkley Allen, Howard Jones, Quin Evans-Segall, Councilmember Russ Pulley, Chris Cheng and Councilmember Jeff Syracuse.
Progressives were decisive winners in races against business-backed candidates.
- Of the 11 district candidates backed by the Nashville Justice League, a coalition of progressive activist organizations, 10 won their elections. The only blemish was District 9, where incumbent Tonya Hancock narrowly defeated Stephanie Montenegro.
- Three of the Justice League's four preferred at-large candidates (Porterfield, Hill and Evans-Segall) qualified for the runoff.
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.