An influx of new apartment construction is helping to create a more hospitable market for Nashville renters.

Why it matters: Tenants have more options as the metro area's supply of apartments continues to grow while many residents struggle to buy a home.

Many property owners have responded by tamping down rent hikes that had become commonplace in recent years.

Meanwhile, luxury apartment complexes are rolling out new bargains.

Driving the news: As we reported last month, Nashville is one of the cities leading a national apartment boom. The metro area's vacancy rate for rental properties has ticked up as more and more new options have come online.

According to an analysis from Matthews Real Estate Investment Services, the vacancy rate for rental properties passed 10% in the second quarter of this year, higher than it's been in 20 years.

The firm predicted the vacancy rate could continue to grow through the rest of the year.

What they're saying: Tara DeSelms, a local realtor who also owns a property management company, tells Axios that successful property owners have had to pull back on rent prices.

"It's simple supply and demand," she says. "The supply is increased, which will naturally cause the market to soften."

State of play: Big apartment complexes are using special deals to compete for renters.

The Tennessean recently reported that it's become increasingly common to see large apartment buildings offer multiple months rent-free.

"This is absolutely the most concessionary environment I've ever seen," Joel Sanders, CEO of Apartment Insiders, said in a similar report from the Nashville Business Journal.

"Whenever we would previously see some concessions being offered, three months free would pop up every now and then. So now I'm saying it's a regular thing we see, and that's somewhat unusual. I expect that to continue into 2024."

Yes, but: There are signs that housing vacancies in Nashville are lower than the rest of the country.