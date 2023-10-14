Share on email (opens in new window)

Nashville millennials are making big budget changes, like ditching a car, to save for a down payment.

Why it matters: Nearly three-quarters of aspiring homebuyers say affordability is the No. 1 obstacle to owning a house, per a Bankrate study.

Zoom in: David Greaves, an engineer and local artist, and his partner bought their McFerrin Park home three years ago. Greaves gave up his car and lived in a rental with five roommates prior to buying.

Choosing to bike instead of drive saved him hundreds of dollars per month, Greaves says.

Budget-conscious decisions allowed him and his partner to buy a home in their preferred area, he says.

The big picture: Among millennials who don't already own a home, 44% say income is the biggest barrier to buying, per data Bankrate shared with Axios. And 43% say they can't afford the downpayment and closing costs.

What's happening: A Redfin report on "nepo-homebuyers" found 38% of recent buyers under age 30 received family money in order to afford their down payment.

Data: LendingTree; Note: Millennials are adults ages 27 to 42 in 2023; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

The intrigue: Millennial mortgage applications were down nearly 5% in Nashville for the first half of 2023, compared to the same time last year, according to figures LendingTree shared with Axios.

Yes, but: Waiting to buy isn't a bad thing.

Be smart: "You can build wealth just fine by renting," says Bankrate Chief Financial Analyst Greg McBride.

Taking time to save, invest, build your credit and advance in your career can meaningfully improve your financial picture, he says.

Homeownership "sucks the cash right out of you," at least at first, McBride says. You need to save beyond the initial down payment to weather unexpected additional expenses — the No. 1 reason millennial homeowners have buyers' remorse.

Go deeper: Extreme weather could raise insurance rates nationwide, hiking the cost of homeownership even higher.