First-time Nashville homebuyers struggle with affordability

Brianna Crane
Nashville millennials are making big budget changes, like ditching a car, to save for a down payment.

Why it matters: Nearly three-quarters of aspiring homebuyers say affordability is the No. 1 obstacle to owning a house, per a Bankrate study.

Zoom in: David Greaves, an engineer and local artist, and his partner bought their McFerrin Park home three years ago. Greaves gave up his car and lived in a rental with five roommates prior to buying.

  • Choosing to bike instead of drive saved him hundreds of dollars per month, Greaves says.
  • Budget-conscious decisions allowed him and his partner to buy a home in their preferred area, he says.

The big picture: Among millennials who don't already own a home, 44% say income is the biggest barrier to buying, per data Bankrate shared with Axios. And 43% say they can't afford the downpayment and closing costs.

What's happening: A Redfin report on "nepo-homebuyers" found 38% of recent buyers under age 30 received family money in order to afford their down payment.

The intrigue: Millennial mortgage applications were down nearly 5% in Nashville for the first half of 2023, compared to the same time last year, according to figures LendingTree shared with Axios.

Yes, but: Waiting to buy isn't a bad thing.

Be smart: "You can build wealth just fine by renting," says Bankrate Chief Financial Analyst Greg McBride.

  • Taking time to save, invest, build your credit and advance in your career can meaningfully improve your financial picture, he says.
  • Homeownership "sucks the cash right out of you," at least at first, McBride says. You need to save beyond the initial down payment to weather unexpected additional expenses — the No. 1 reason millennial homeowners have buyers' remorse.

Go deeper: Extreme weather could raise insurance rates nationwide, hiking the cost of homeownership even higher.

