Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

East Nashville has added to its collection of dive bars.

Schulman's Neighborhood Bar opened this month in the old Southern Grist location at 1201 Porter Road.

Driving the booze: The bar is a low-key and easygoing joint that fits in alongside other East Nashville staples like Fran's and Dino's.

The no-frills menu includes pickled eggs, chili fries and burgers. The Nashville Scene praised the pastrami sandwiches.

Between the lines: Schulman's is named after David "Skull" Schulman, the former proprietor of Skull's Rainbow Room.

The bar is the latest offering from Icon Entertainment & Hospitality, which also owns and operates the Johnny Cash Museum, Sinatra Bar & Lounge, House of Cards and Skull's.

Of note: Schulman's is open daily from 3pm-2am. Last call for food is 1:30am, which should make the bar a go-to for late-night burger cravings.