1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Schulman's Neighborhood Bar opens in East Nashville
East Nashville has added to its collection of dive bars.
- Schulman's Neighborhood Bar opened this month in the old Southern Grist location at 1201 Porter Road.
Driving the booze: The bar is a low-key and easygoing joint that fits in alongside other East Nashville staples like Fran's and Dino's.
- The no-frills menu includes pickled eggs, chili fries and burgers. The Nashville Scene praised the pastrami sandwiches.
Between the lines: Schulman's is named after David "Skull" Schulman, the former proprietor of Skull's Rainbow Room.
- The bar is the latest offering from Icon Entertainment & Hospitality, which also owns and operates the Johnny Cash Museum, Sinatra Bar & Lounge, House of Cards and Skull's.
Of note: Schulman's is open daily from 3pm-2am. Last call for food is 1:30am, which should make the bar a go-to for late-night burger cravings.
