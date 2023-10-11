1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Schulman's Neighborhood Bar opens in East Nashville

Adam Tamburin
A bar lit by neon and classic chandelier lighting.

Photo: Courtesy of Schulman's Neighborhood Bar

East Nashville has added to its collection of dive bars.

  • Schulman's Neighborhood Bar opened this month in the old Southern Grist location at 1201 Porter Road.

Driving the booze: The bar is a low-key and easygoing joint that fits in alongside other East Nashville staples like Fran's and Dino's.

  • The no-frills menu includes pickled eggs, chili fries and burgers. The Nashville Scene praised the pastrami sandwiches.

Between the lines: Schulman's is named after David "Skull" Schulman, the former proprietor of Skull's Rainbow Room.

  • The bar is the latest offering from Icon Entertainment & Hospitality, which also owns and operates the Johnny Cash Museum, Sinatra Bar & Lounge, House of Cards and Skull's.

Of note: Schulman's is open daily from 3pm-2am. Last call for food is 1:30am, which should make the bar a go-to for late-night burger cravings.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more