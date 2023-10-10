Chart: Student loan debt by age group in Tennessee

Data: U.S. Department of Education; Table: Axios Visuals

Federal student loan payments return this month for more than 40 million Americans as the pandemic pause of three-plus years expires.

Why it matters: Experts warn of a messy return to debt repayment for borrowers who collectively owe more than $1 trillion in student loans, Axios' Kelly Tyko writes.

Tennesseans account for about $32.5 billion of that total.

Zoom in: About 889,000 people in Tennessee had federal student loan debt as of June 30, according to the U.S. Department of Education. On average, they owe $36,730 each.

Most Tennessee borrowers are under 50, with the largest share of borrowers between ages 25-34.

Borrowers ages 35-49 owe the largest portion of money, at $12.9 billion.

Catch up quick: In July, President Biden announced that some borrowers who have been paying for decades — including nearly 17,000 in Tennessee — would have their debt forgiven.

Last week, the White House announced another wave of debt forgiveness that affected nearly 13,000 Tennesseans.

But that still leaves about 860,000 Tennessee residents who must pay their loans in full.

Details: Due dates this month vary. The Department of Education says borrowers will get a bill, with a payment amount and due date, at least 21 days before payment is due.

Interest on student loans resumed accruing on outstanding balances on Sept. 1 after Congress passed a law preventing further extensions of the payment pause.

Unless borrowers refinanced during the pause, interest on their loans will accrue at the same rate as before the pandemic.

Be smart: If you're unsure about your loan status, check out this Axios explainer.

Borrowers can also calculate their repayment with Federal Student Aid's loan simulator.

Plus: Borrowers can sign up for a new income-driven repayment plan, the SAVE plan, which the White House estimates will save the typical borrower about $1,000 per year.